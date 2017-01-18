Report: Allonzo Trier tests positive for performance-enhancing drugs

Allonzo Trier tested positive for performance enhancing drugs, the story first reported by ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

According to Goodman, the sophomore guard was randomly tested in September.

The school was notified of the results in October.

Trier confirmed the news with the following statement released through the University of Arizona.

STATEMENT FROM ALLONZO TRIER

Earlier this season, I was notified that I tested positive for a trace amount of a banned performance-enhancing drug following an NCAA random test and I was shocked. I have never knowingly taken a banned substance. After finding out that I was given a banned substance by a well-intentioned, but misguided person not associated with the University after an injury, I presented this information to the NCAA. The NCAA agreed that I had no knowledge of receiving the substance and my eligibility was restored. Although I can practice and travel with the team, I am not allowed to resume playing in games until the substance completely leaves my body even at a trace amount. Unfortunately, I am unsure of when that time will be, but I hope it is soon.

I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, my attorney and the athletics department for their support during this difficult time. I will not have any further comment at this time. In addition, I have asked the athletics department to respect my privacy by not answering any questions or releasing any information beyond this statement.

Goodman's story explains that Trier told the NCAA he was involved in a car accident prior to the season. He was given the drug by a family member to help deal with the injuries but was unaware the drug was banned. The NCAA believed him and he won his appeal.

Eighteen games later, it's still unknown when Trier will suit up again because of the fact that the drug apparently remains in his system.

This means his time table for return is not concrete and there is still the possibility Trier won't play in any of the 13 regular season games that remain on the schedule.

Arizona visits USC Thursday at the Galen Center. Tip off is 7 p.m.

