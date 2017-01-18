Marana Unified School District to host job fair

Looking for work in the education field? Here's your chance to apply as the Marana Unified School District is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“We are committed to providing our students and family the most dedicated and inspirational staff,” states Monica Harper, Director of Human Resources, in a recent release. “This annual event has proven to be an exceptional opportunity for individuals seeking employment in an environment dedicated to excellence. Participants can learn about and apply for jobs that support students in and out of the classroom.”

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain View High School (3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson AZ 85742).

They are looking to hire - teachers, aides, health office, food service, transportation, support staff, substitutes, and other positions.

Applicants can bring resumes, meet with Administrative team members, and complete applications on site. Additional information is available at 520-682-3243 or online at www.maranausd.org/jobs.

