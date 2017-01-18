Marana Unified School District to host job fair - Tucson News Now

Marana Unified School District to host job fair

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Looking for work in the education field?  Here's your chance to apply as the Marana Unified School District is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 4. 

“We are committed to providing our students and family the most dedicated and inspirational staff,” states Monica Harper, Director of Human Resources, in a recent release. “This annual event has proven to be an exceptional opportunity for individuals seeking employment in an environment dedicated to excellence.  Participants can learn about and apply for jobs that support students in and out of the classroom.”  

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain View High School (3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson AZ 85742).

They are looking to hire - teachers, aides, health office, food service, transportation, support staff, substitutes, and other positions. 

Applicants can bring resumes, meet with Administrative team members, and complete applications on site. Additional information is available at 520-682-3243 or online at www.maranausd.org/jobs.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    Tucson police searching for serial armed robbery suspect

    Tucson police searching for serial armed robbery suspect

    Saturday, April 22 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-04-22 04:16:13 GMT
    Suspect in Washington Federal robbery - April 21, 2017. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Suspect in Washington Federal robbery - April 21, 2017. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.   

    He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.   

  • Arizona to get more than $12 million from DHHS to battle opioid addiction

    Arizona to get more than $12 million from DHHS to battle opioid addiction

    Saturday, April 22 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-04-22 04:00:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    “These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."

    “These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."

  • New bill would ban teens texting and driving

    New bill would ban teens texting and driving

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:05:11 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County. 

    The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly