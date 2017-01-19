Pima men drain 18 threes to whip Mesa

Allies Fuller's (34) three-pointer at the buzzer gave Mesa a critical win over the Pima women.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (12-6, 6-4 in ACCAC) got back on track with a 115-78 smashing of the Mesa CC Thunderbirds (12-5, 7-3), snapping their three-game losing streak.

The win gave head coach Brian Peabody his first win against Mesa in four years.

Sophomore Emilio Acedo (Salpointe Catholic HS) led the way with 26 points as he went 8-for-13 from three-point range.

Fellow sophomore Jacob Anastasi (Cactus Shadows HS) went 8-for-9 from the field and finished with 23 points. He was also 4-for-4 from behind the three-point line as Pima made a grand total of 18 three-pointers on the night.

On the women's side, the Aztecs (13-4, 7-3 in ACCAC) dropped an 84-81 heartbreaker against the rival Thunderbirds (11-5, 7-3).

Mesa’s Allies Fuller hit a last second three-pointer from the top of the key to win it.

PCC sophomore Sydni Stallworth (Palo Verde HS) finished the game with a team-high 22 points and five assists.

Sophomore Bree Cates had 17 points and six rebounds while fellow sophomore Erin Peterson (Catalina Foothills HS) had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aztecs will face another test on Saturday when they play at Arizona Western College in Yuma. The women’s game will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

David Kelly contributed to this story.