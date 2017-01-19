Pima men drain 18 threes to whip Mesa

Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.
Mauga hits home run number 87 to tie Stacie Chambers.
Drogba has landed! The international soccer superstar got a hero's welcome at Sky Harbor Airport on Friday evening. Didier Drogba will join Phoenix Rising Football club as a player and part owner.
Clayton Richard showed the Arizona Diamondbacks why the Padres wanted him back this season.
