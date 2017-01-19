TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Trier tested positive for PEDs when he was randomly tested in September. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Area where a suspicious man approached a child in Oro Valley at a bus stop Wednesday. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. WOMAN ACCUSED OF CHILD ABUSE ASSAULTED BY INMATES

Samantha Osteraas was assaulted by two other inmates at the Pima County Jail's female housing unit, according to Lt. Elsa Navarro with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. http://tucsonne.ws/2jAIZOS

She's accused of intentionally burning her adopted child in a hot bath.

According to PCSD the incident happened on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The attackers referenced her injured child and threatened to kill her. She was hit three times and one of the inmates pulled her hair.

Osteraas was offered protective custody when she was booked, but declined. She has also declined to press charges.

2. STRANGER DANGER AT ORO VALLEY BUS STOP

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly approached a child at a bus stop in Oro Valley. http://bit.ly/2jA00Iq

The Oro Valley Police Department said the incident happened Wednesday morning near West Glover Road and Verch Way.

"The driver of the vehicle sat at the bus stop area for a few minutes, rolled down his window and twice told the child to walk to his vehicle," the OVPD said in a news release.

The man has been described as a white male with gray hair, mustache and glasses. He was seen driving a black, possibly two-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911, 88-CRIME or 520-229-4900.

3. REPORT: ALLONZO TRIER STILL HAS PEDS IN SYSTEM

Allonzo Trier tested positive for performance enhancing drugs, according to a story first reported by ESPN's Jeff Goodman. http://tucsonne.ws/2jAILY0

According to Goodman, the sophomore guard was randomly tested in September.

The school was notified of the results in October.

Trier told the NCAA he was involved in a car accident prior to the season. He was given the drug by a family member to help deal with the injuries but was unaware the drug was banned. The NCAA believed him and he won his appeal.

Eighteen games later, it's still unknown when Trier will suit up again because of the fact that the drug apparently remains in his system.

HAPPENING TODAY

Some of President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration events will begin.

Trump is headed to Washington, D.C. with Vice President-Elect Mike Pence.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and a welcome concert near the Lincoln Memorial.

WEATHER

Increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid-60s.

Showers will move in from the west after sunset.

Friday and Saturday are both ACTION DAYS. Expect rain and mountain snow.

Temperatures will drop to the low-50s.

