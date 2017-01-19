TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.
“These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."
The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County.
This new conviction comes after Beverly was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under fifteen and two counts of child molestation in 2000, within a year of the original charges he fled to Mexico where he remained for 15 years.
With approval in the state government, HB 2436 would have given state funding for the memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting that targeted former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.
One state lawmaker would like to make inspection stickers a thing of the past across most of Louisiana.
