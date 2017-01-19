Flu season in AZ expected to be severe

Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.
“These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."
A drive-thru pot shop in Colorado claims to be the first in the United States to allow drivers at least 21 years of age to buy marijuana without leaving their vehicles.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.
