Flu season in AZ expected to be severe

The state of Arizona is preparing for what experts say will be a major spike in flu cases.

Over the past two years, the number of confirmed flu cases have increased significantly around the last week of January and into February, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The "flu season" typically runs from early October until late May.

Now the Centers for Disease Control is predicting this year could be even worse than before.

They're warning the public to start stocking up on disinfectant supplies at work and school.

According to a new report from the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,407 people have tested positive so far this flu season in Arizona.

In Pima County alone, there have been 149 confirmed cases.

And those numbers are only the people who went to the doctor and got a lab test to confirm the flu.

Experts say there are likely many more people who are sick.

According to the Pima County Health Department, reports show that the flu vaccine is a strong match for the strains going around this season.

Tucson News Now spoke with several school districts in southern Arizona, including the Amphitheater School District, Tucson Unified School District, Sunnyside Unified School District and the Marana Unified School District.

Most of them said they haven’t seen many students out sick yet, but say they know the surge is coming.

Some are planning to send home hand-outs for parents about flu symptoms, as well as how to best prevent getting sick.

It’s recommended they keep their children home from school if they are sick to prevent infecting others.

Doctors also say it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

