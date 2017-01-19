Last Monsanto meeting set for Thursday night

Southern Arizona residents have one last chance weigh in about a controversial new development coming to the state.

Monsanto is about to build a 7-acre greenhouse facility on a 155-acre lot near Twin Peaks and Sanders, near Marana.

Now Pima County supervisors are giving the public one last chance to speak their minds about it Thursday, Jan. 19.

This is the last of several meetings.

Pima County Economic Development Deputy Director Patrick Cavanaugh, a Monsanto company representative and recommended subject matter experts plan to attend the meeting.

It's set to take place at the Quincie Douglas Center at 1575 E. 36th Street at 6 p.m.

Read more about the Monsanto project HERE.

