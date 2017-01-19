Last Monsanto meeting set for Thursday night - Tucson News Now

Last Monsanto meeting set for Thursday night

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Monsanto) (Source: Monsanto)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

Southern Arizona residents have one last chance weigh in about a controversial new development coming to the state.

Monsanto is about to build a 7-acre greenhouse facility on a 155-acre lot near Twin Peaks and Sanders, near Marana.

Now Pima County supervisors are giving the public one last chance to speak their minds about it Thursday, Jan. 19.

This is the last of several meetings. 

Pima County Economic Development Deputy Director Patrick Cavanaugh, a Monsanto company representative and recommended subject matter experts plan to attend the meeting.

It's set to take place at the Quincie Douglas Center at 1575 E. 36th Street at 6 p.m.

Read more about the Monsanto project HERE.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

    Tucson police searching for serial armed robbery suspect

    He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.   

    “These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."

    The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County. 

