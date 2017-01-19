Portion of La Cholla closed after dump truck hits power pole - Tucson News Now

Portion of La Cholla closed after dump truck hits power pole

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

La Cholla Boulevard between Gardner Lane and Wetmore Road is closed after a dump truck hit a power pole. 

It happened early Thursday morning, Jan. 19. 

According to a tweet from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the closure should last most of the day. 

Drivers should avoid the area.

No one was hurt in the crash, and there are no power outages.

  • Campbell recalls chicken soup products

    The USDA says the Campbell Soup Company has issued a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of soup because milk is not declared on the label.

    Tucson police searching for serial armed robbery suspect

    He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.   

  • Arizona to get more than $12 million from DHHS to battle opioid addiction

    “These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."

