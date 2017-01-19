Portion of La Cholla closed after dump truck hits power pole

The USDA says the Campbell Soup Company has issued a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of soup because milk is not declared on the label.
The USDA says the Campbell Soup Company has issued a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of soup because milk is not declared on the label.
He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.
He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.
“These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."
“These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."
The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County.
The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County.
This new conviction comes after Beverly was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under fifteen and two counts of child molestation in 2000, within a year of the original charges he fled to Mexico where he remained for 15 years.
This new conviction comes after Beverly was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under fifteen and two counts of child molestation in 2000, within a year of the original charges he fled to Mexico where he remained for 15 years.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.