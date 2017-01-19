Portion of La Cholla closed after dump truck hits power pole

La Cholla Boulevard between Gardner Lane and Wetmore Road is closed after a dump truck hit a power pole.

It happened early Thursday morning, Jan. 19.

Here's a photo of the scene at La Cholla/Hanley (S of Wetmore). Dump truck hit power pole. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/GoWO1z67XI — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) January 19, 2017

According to a tweet from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the closure should last most of the day.

La Cholla closed between Gardner & Wermore after dump truck hit power line. Will be closed most of the day. Please use alternate route. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) January 19, 2017

Drivers should avoid the area.

No one was hurt in the crash, and there are no power outages.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.