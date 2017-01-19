UPDATE: Missing elderly man found - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Missing elderly man found

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Richard Schultz, 71. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Richard Schultz, 71. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police say a man missing since Wednesday night has been located and returned to his family.

No further details were released about where Richard Schultz, 71, was found or his condition.

