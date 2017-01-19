UPDATE: Missing elderly man found

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson police say a man missing since Wednesday night has been located and returned to his family.

No further details were released about where Richard Schultz, 71, was found or his condition.

Mr. Schultz has been located & is back w/family. Thanks to everyone (officers, citizens & media) who assisted in attempting to locate him. pic.twitter.com/2WAsvr8NrD — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 19, 2017

Missing Person:71yr old Richard Schultz. Early stages of Dementia. L/S getting into a cab yesterday at 7:30pm near UMC. W/M 5'10 160lbs. pic.twitter.com/vzMzKnEp4I — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 19, 2017

