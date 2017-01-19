UPDATE: Body found downtown is unidentified man

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a suspicious death near the Greyhound bus station.

A man's body was found just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD.

@Tucson_Police detectives investigating suspicious death near Congress/Greyhound bus station. Anyone w/info is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME pic.twitter.com/3kCRsSB76E — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 19, 2017

Medical examiners are trying to figure out how he died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Early reports that the body was that of a woman were incorrect.

