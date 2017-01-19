Policía de Tucson busca anciano desaparecido con demencia

La Policía de Tucson está buscando un hombre desaparecido que sufre de la demencia.
Richard Schultz, 71, fue visto por última vez tomando un taxi el miércoles, 18 de enero aproximadamente a las 7:30 p.m. cerca del hospital, Banner University Medical Center.
La policía está intentando averiguar donde lo llevó el taxi.
Schultz se describe como americano y 5’10” de estatura.
Él pesa alrededor de 160 libras. Tiene el pelo gris y se está quedando clavo.
Schultz llevaba una camiseta negra, pantalones negros y un sombrero azul.
Si lo ves, llame al 911.
