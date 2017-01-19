Policía de Tucson busca anciano desaparecido con demencia - Tucson News Now

Policía de Tucson busca anciano desaparecido con demencia

TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

La Policía de Tucson está buscando un hombre desaparecido que sufre de la demencia.

Richard Schultz, 71, fue visto por última vez tomando un taxi el miércoles, 18 de enero aproximadamente a las 7:30 p.m. cerca del hospital, Banner University Medical Center.

La policía está intentando averiguar donde lo llevó el taxi.

Schultz se describe como americano y 5’10” de estatura.

Él pesa alrededor de 160 libras. Tiene el pelo gris y se está quedando clavo.

Schultz llevaba una camiseta negra, pantalones negros y un sombrero azul.

Si lo ves, llame al 911.

