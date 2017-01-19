Semi fire on I-10 closes Twin Peaks off-ramp

A semi fire on eastbound Interstate 10 has closed the Twin Peaks off-ramp.

According to the Northwest Fire District, I-10 travel is not being impacted.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

No word on any injuries.

