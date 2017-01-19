Goodman on Trier story: "Now was the time to put it out there"

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman talked with KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney today and offered some insight as to the timing of his recent article regarding the status of Arizona sophomore guard Allonzo Trier's suspension.

Trier has missed all 18 regular season games as rumors have swirled why and how he could miss so much time. His return remains a bit of a mystery, but the foundation that led to what created his suspension is now clearer.

The sophomore guard recently deleted his Twitter account after releasing a statement last night.

STATEMENT FROM ALLONZO TRIER

Earlier this season, I was notified that I tested positive for a trace amount of a banned performance-enhancing drug following an NCAA random test and I was shocked. I have never knowingly taken a banned substance. After finding out that I was given a banned substance by a well-intentioned, but misguided person not associated with the University after an injury, I presented this information to the NCAA. The NCAA agreed that I had no knowledge of receiving the substance and my eligibility was restored. Although I can practice and travel with the team, I am not allowed to resume playing in games until the substance completely leaves my body even at a trace amount. Unfortunately, I am unsure of when that time will be, but I hope it is soon. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, my attorney and the athletics department for their support during this difficult time. I will not have any further comment at this time. In addition, I have asked the athletics department to respect my privacy by not answering any questions or releasing any information beyond this statement.

Arizona will play USC tonight at 7:00 at the Galen Center... with or without Trier.

