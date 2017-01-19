Tucson woman soaking up history as she leaves for inauguration

Linda Denno said she teaches a class on the presidency, but has never before been to an inauguration. (Source: KOLD News 13)

To take a political stance, or to take a historical stance, is the question facing many Americans when it comes to the presidential inauguration.

"Absolutely not," said one University of Arizona female student. "Because I don't recognize Donald Trump as a legitimate president. I think there needs to be as much anti-Trump rhetoric out there as possible."

Others, regardless of political affiliation, realize the magnitude.

"I don't think it's about the president-elect, as much as it is about the Democratic process - about the smooth transition of power," said Jim Chaffee, sitting in a courtyard near campus.

Trump is a president-elect who raises so much opinion, in support and opposition, from the people who mention his name.

But some argue the historical moment is bigger than Donald Trump.

That's how it is for Linda Denno.

"I would've gone to any, to be honest with you. I would've gone to any presidential inauguration," she said.

The southern Arizona political science professor is making her way Thursday, Jan. 19, from Tucson to Washington, D.C. She's a recipient of tickets to Friday's ceremony through Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally's office.

Denno said she teaches a class on the presidency, but has never before been to an inauguration.

The process itself is fascinating to the self-described history nerd.

"I think the idea that any citizen can go and be a part of these festivities and ceremonies, it reaffirms that fact that we're citizens. We're not subjects. This isn't a coronation," Denno said. "One party, one administration leaves power, another one comes in, and there are no bullets. Nobody is killed. The political enemies aren't assassinated. None of those things happen."

Denno will be traveling with her husband and son, both of whom have political interest, as they spend the weekend in the nation's capital.

The family will be together to witness the historic process firsthand. Denno got emotional talking about the process she cherishes.

"We don't choose kings and we don't have coups and we don't have dictators. We have presidents that we elected. And four years from now it could be the same person, or it could be someone else, because the voters choose. I think this is a great country."

