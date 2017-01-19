Tucson woman soaking up history as she leaves for inauguration

Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.
First responders rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Whetstone. The crash happened near the junction of State Route 82 and State Route 90, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. In response to an email asking for information, DPS confirmed that it was a serious crash involving a motorcycle and no other vehicles. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android ...
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
