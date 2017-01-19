Idaho company recalls chicken product due to misbranding, undecl - Tucson News Now

Idaho company recalls chicken product due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Mountain View Packaging, LLC, a company out of Boise, Idaho is recalling 1,080 pounds of chicken product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) release. 

According to FSIS the chicken product contains wheat, egg and milk all known allergens that were not declared on the package.  The error was discovered on Friday, Jan. 13 when a store employee was attempting to scan the item to place it in the store's inventory.  The UPC numbers did not match the UPC codes, the store notified the FSIS on Tuesday, Jan. 17. 

The following product is under recall, and was packaged on Dec. 23, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016: 18-oz packages of “@ease Sweet Chili Chicken Meal Starter, Fully cooked, boneless, battered white meat chicken in a sweet chili sauce” with a “Best By” date of 5/17/2018 and UPC code of 36800-38348, and bear establishment number “EST. P-39904” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The product was sold to a Utah distributor, for further distribution in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. 

According to the FSIS there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the product, and anyone concerned with an injury or illness should contact their doctor.  

Those who have purchased the product are urged not to consume them and should either throw the product out or return it to where they purchased it. 

