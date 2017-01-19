Silver Alert canceled after Willcox man found safe - Tucson News Now

breaking

Silver Alert canceled after Willcox man found safe

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Avren Neal Vondy (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) Avren Neal Vondy (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
WILLCOX, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Avren Vondy was found safe by a deputy at a gas station in Willcox on Thursday, Jan. 19.  

Vondy was able to contact his wife and she was on the way to pick him up.  

He had last been seen at 10 a.m. near 3575 E. Circle M Ranch Road in Willcox.

CCSO is thanking all who helped in the search for Vondy.  

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Reward for info on death of Tucson man goes up to $2,500

    Reward for info on death of Tucson man goes up to $2,500

    Sunday, April 23 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-04-23 05:46:55 GMT
    The reward for information that leads to an arrest is now $2,500 (Source: Tucson News Now).The reward for information that leads to an arrest is now $2,500 (Source: Tucson News Now).

    The reward for information on the death of a Tucson man who was beaten to death outside of a convenience store in 2011 has gone up from $1,000 to $2,500.

    The reward for information on the death of a Tucson man who was beaten to death outside of a convenience store in 2011 has gone up from $1,000 to $2,500, according to the local advocacy and support group Homicide Survivors, Inc.

  • Police: man shot while trying to steal car

    Police: man shot while trying to steal car

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:47:26 GMT

    Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.

    Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.

  • DPS responds to motorcycle crash in Cochise County

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:10:05 GMT
    DPS is investigating a serious crash near SR 82 and SR 90DPS is investigating a serious crash near SR 82 and SR 90

    First responders rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Whetstone. The crash happened near the junction of State Route 82 and State Route 90, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. In response to an email asking for information, DPS confirmed that it was a serious crash involving a motorcycle and no other vehicles. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android ...

    First responders rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Whetstone. The crash happened near the junction of State Route 82 and State Route 90, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. In response to an email asking for information, DPS confirmed that it was a serious crash involving a motorcycle and no other vehicles. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android ...

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIDEO: Girl rescued after falling out of bus

    VIDEO: Girl rescued after falling out of bus

    Sunday, April 23 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-04-23 07:48:55 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-04-23 07:48:55 GMT

    The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.

    The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.

  • Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:09:04 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

  • Mother accused of faking son's death

    Mother accused of faking son's death

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-04-23 09:58:19 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-04-23 09:58:19 GMT

    The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.

    The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly