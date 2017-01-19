Silver Alert canceled after Willcox man found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.
First responders rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Whetstone. The crash happened near the junction of State Route 82 and State Route 90, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. In response to an email asking for information, DPS confirmed that it was a serious crash involving a motorcycle and no other vehicles. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android ...
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.
Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday.
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.
