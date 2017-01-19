Silver Alert canceled after Willcox man found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Avren Vondy was found safe by a deputy at a gas station in Willcox on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Vondy was able to contact his wife and she was on the way to pick him up.

He had last been seen at 10 a.m. near 3575 E. Circle M Ranch Road in Willcox.

CCSO is thanking all who helped in the search for Vondy.

