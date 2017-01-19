La Cholla es cerrada después que un dompe impactara un poster de - Tucson News Now

La Cholla es cerrada después que un dompe impactara un poster de luz

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
( Fotografía por : Noticias KOLD 13) ( Fotografía por : Noticias KOLD 13)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

La Cholla entre medio de Gradner Lane y la calle Wetmore están cerradas, después que un dompe le impactara un poster de luz.

Ocurrió temprano el jueves 19 enero.

De acuerdo con un mensaje de Departamento de Alguaciles del Condado Pima ,  y cerraron la calle por la mayoría del día.

Conductores deberían de evitar el área.

Nade fue herido. 

