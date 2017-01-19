Sierra Vista designated as a Great American Defense Community

The City of Sierra Vista has received designation as a Great American Defense Community member by the Association of Defense Communities. The Arizona city is one of eight across the U.S. that received the designation for 2017.

“Our community has always supported and welcomed the soldiers and families who call Fort Huachuca home. It’s just part of who we are,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “This honor celebrates the efforts of the entire Sierra Vista community and the many local organizations that ensure our service members and their families have all their needs met.”

Sierra Vista received the designation due to the city's support of soldiers and their families. Criteria for the designation includes community building and integration, support and collaboration, educational and employment opportunities, and family support.

“The City and Fort Huachuca have partnered on a joint-use airport, an innovative agreement to share library services, and many other projects and services over the years,” City Manager Chuck Potucek says. “But this honor also reflects the work of other organizations and the culture of the community, which includes many veterans.”

According to a City of Sierra Vista release several programs and services at Cochise College and Canyon Vista Medical Center are designed to serve Fort Huachuca, its families, and local veterans. It was programs like these that bolstered the City’s application for this designation. The Fort Huachuca 50’s key role in supporting the post and its military missions was also highlighted in the application.

“We are thrilled that Sierra Vista, Arizona, was selected as a Great American Defense Community. Fort Huachuca is fortunate to have such a strong and committed partner,” Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. James Wright says. “For decades, our soldiers and families have been welcomed into the community with open arms. Sierra Vista’s pride in the fort’s unique contributions to our nation’s defense is readily apparent to all who serve here.”

Both Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca have received several awards due to their partnership, they include Sierra Vista earning the ADC Community Excellence Award, Fort Huachuca's Installation of the Year in 2012, by the ADC, and the ADC Leadership award for Tom Hessler in 2006, who was then Mayor of Sierra Vista.

