Obama pens parting letter to American people

President Obama, in his final full day in office, has written an open parting letter to the American people as a "Thank You."

"Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I've pulled strength," Obama wrote in the letter, which he posted with about a dozen photos on his official Facebook page.

Hope, as it was during his initial run for president, remains a theme throughout this letter.

Obama encourages the readers to throw themselves into the "joyous work of citizenship."

He ended the letter with a link to the Obama Foundation as a way to stay connected.

