PCC refugee education program needs volunteers

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
A classroom full of refugees learning English for the first time at PCC. (Source: Tucson News Now) A classroom full of refugees learning English for the first time at PCC. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima Community College is putting out a call for volunteers for its refugee education program.

These refugees fled their home country and now find themselves in a foreign land, specifically in Tucson.

They don’t speak English at all, or they speak just a little.

That’s where PCC's refugee education program comes into play.

PCC has three locations for this program.

The refugees go to class for about two hours, four times a week. Some took English as a second language in their home country.

PCC says during a normal year, there are about 600 students in the program. This year there has been a rush of refugees entering the program. At this point there are 700 students.

Lissa Fogel is the program coordinator.

She says students are required by the federal government to find a job and be self-sufficient three months after they arrive in the U.S.

Fogel believes with so many more students in the program this year, volunteers could be a huge help.

Volunteers don’t have to have an education background.

Fogel says the volunteers would go through a training class before they start. The volunteers could work one-on-one with the students or in the classroom.

If you would like to help out, you can call (520) 206-3737 or email mcaballero1@pima.edu.

