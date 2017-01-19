PCC refugee education program needs volunteers

Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.
Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.
First responders rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Whetstone. The crash happened near the junction of State Route 82 and State Route 90, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. In response to an email asking for information, DPS confirmed that it was a serious crash involving a motorcycle and no other vehicles. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android ...
First responders rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Whetstone. The crash happened near the junction of State Route 82 and State Route 90, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. In response to an email asking for information, DPS confirmed that it was a serious crash involving a motorcycle and no other vehicles. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android ...
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.
Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday.
Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday.