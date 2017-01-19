Oro Valley police officer resigns over 'sexting' accusations - Tucson News Now

Oro Valley police officer resigns over 'sexting' accusations

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
Former Oro Valley Police Department officer Jason Lindley. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department) Former Oro Valley Police Department officer Jason Lindley. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An Oro Valley Police Department officer resigned after nearly 13 years of service in November after he was accused of "sexting" on his work phone and iPad while on duty.  

According to documents just released by OVPD, Jason Lindley quit his job on Nov. 14 before the investigation into his actions was finished.

Documents show he was placed on administrative leave with pay in October after an officer found Lindley on a social networking app called "Whisper."

OVPD spokeswoman Kara Riley says Lindley violated several department policies, including sexual activity while on duty and neglecting his job.

The reports show investigators "had not found anything that would be criminal in nature in reference to child pornography."

"I find it extremely concerning that Ofc. Lindley would knowingly have any of the sexually explicit material on a department issued phone, let alone sheer volume of explicit material that was found," said OVPD Investigator Matt Horteski.

In an interview with a lead investigator, Lindley allegedly told OVPD he once dealt with a porn addiction.

He also said he met up with a friend while on duty but did not engage in sexual intercourse.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

