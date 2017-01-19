Oro Valley police officer resigns over 'sexting' accusations

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

An Oro Valley Police Department officer resigned after nearly 13 years of service in November after he was accused of "sexting" on his work phone and iPad while on duty.

According to documents just released by OVPD, Jason Lindley quit his job on Nov. 14 before the investigation into his actions was finished.

Documents show he was placed on administrative leave with pay in October after an officer found Lindley on a social networking app called "Whisper."

This is what an officer came across on a social networking app that began the investigation;this ultimately ended up being Lindley's profile pic.twitter.com/PFXbvJdVkU — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 20, 2017

OVPD spokeswoman Kara Riley says Lindley violated several department policies, including sexual activity while on duty and neglecting his job.

Investigator called this a "serious breach of the public's trust." pic.twitter.com/9kkYwBpQ74 — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 20, 2017

The reports show investigators "had not found anything that would be criminal in nature in reference to child pornography."

"I find it extremely concerning that Ofc. Lindley would knowingly have any of the sexually explicit material on a department issued phone, let alone sheer volume of explicit material that was found," said OVPD Investigator Matt Horteski.

We're digging through these documents now. #OVPD says Lindley's work phone had 141 files, 126 of which "were sexually oriented videos." pic.twitter.com/GBvZXklgzq — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 19, 2017

In an interview with a lead investigator, Lindley allegedly told OVPD he once dealt with a porn addiction.

He also said he met up with a friend while on duty but did not engage in sexual intercourse.

