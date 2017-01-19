Fuelwood permits available for Madera Canyon

Need firewood? The Nogales Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest is issuing fuelwood permits for Madera Canyon.

Those interested in obtaining a free permit should leave a text message for Patrick Wercinski at (520) 343-1866 from Friday to Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., to make an appointment. Permits will be issued at the District's office, located at 303 Old Tucson Road, Nogales, AZ.

At the allotted appointment time, the collection location, time of collection and any safety concerns will be addressed.

According to a recent U.S. Forest Service release: "Dead-and-down wood of any species may be collected through February 28, 2017. The amount of wood which can be collected is one cord per family, and the collection area is limited to Madera Canyon. Persons with permits must keep vehicles on existing roads, no off-road vehicle use will be allowed to load wood."

Visitors to the canyon should expect to encounter down branches on the trails until crews are able to remove the debris after a winter storm dropped a foot of snow in the area.

For example, the Super Trail is blocked by trees that have blown down approximately 1/2 mile beyond Josephine Saddle. Recreationists are encouraged to use caution while in and around Madera Canyon.

For more information on fuelwood permits, contact the Nogales Ranger District Office at (520) 281-2296 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

