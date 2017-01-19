16 Arizona leads USC by 10 at the half

The 16th ranked Arizona Wildcats made five three-pointers in the first half and lead the USC Trojans 39-29 at the break at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

The Trojans by contrast made just one three-point shot (1-for-10) in the first 20 minutes.

Freshman Lauri Markkanen leads UA with eight points while Elijah Stewart has five for USC.



Allonzo Trier is sitting out his 19th consecutive game after he admitted to testing positive last Fall for a performance-enhancing drug.

