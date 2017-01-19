16 Arizona leads USC by 10 at the half

Katiyana Mauga broke the Arizona record with her 88th career home run, driving in three runs in the Cats 20-1 win over #6 Oregon.
Seniors Halli Amaro, Madison Witt, and McKenna Witt were honored before a 5-0 sweep of Cal.
Despite home runs from Alfonso Rivas and Cal Stevenson, Arizona fell at home Thursday to Utah 12-5.
Third-ranked Arizona (43-3, 13-2 Pac-12) and sixth-ranked Oregon (37-4, 10-4 Pac-12) face off in a highly-anticipated top-10 matchup.
After so many years of trying to beat the Arizona Wildcats, Lorenzo Romar has joined them.
