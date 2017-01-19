14 Cats hold off stubborn USC 73-66

#14 Arizona blew a 23-point second half lead Thursday night but held on to beat So. California 73-66 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Freshman Lauri Markkanen led UA (17-2, 6-0) with 23 points. He made five three-point shots, finished 8-of-12 from the floor on the night.



Rawle Alkins added 14 points, Kadeem Allen 11, and Dusan Ristic scored seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Arizona.

The Trojans (16-4, 3-4) were paced by Elijah Stewart’s 20 points. He too made five three-pointers. Jordan McLaughlin added 14 points and eight assists.

The Wildcats head across town to Westwood on Saturday for a showdown with 3rd ranked UCLA. The Bruins (19-1, 6-1) beat Arizona State 102-80 at Pauley Pavilion.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

