Bob Elliott headed to Pac-12 HOH

The Pac-12 Conference will honor 12 former student-athletes with their induction into the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Hall of Honor.

The individuals to be inducted for the 16th annual Hall of Honor class are: Bob Elliott (Arizona), Tarence Wheeler (Arizona State), Jerome Randle (California), Chauncey Billups (Colorado), Stu Jackson (Oregon), Ray Blume (Oregon State), Mike Montgomery (Stanford), David Greenwood (UCLA), Ralph Vaughn (USC), Andre Miller (Utah), Quincy Pondexter (Washington) and Carlos Daniel (Washington State).

In the long, prestigious line of distinguished players at the University of Arizona, Bob Elliott is perhaps the catalyst of this great history.

An All-American twice in his career with the Wildcats during the mid-1970s, he is still in the top three in program history in career points, rebounds and free throws and remains the only Wildcat to score over 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career.

Elliott averaged 23.3 points per game his sophomore season of 1974-75, a mark that has only been eclipsed once in the 40 years since. Elliott helped guide the Wildcats to an 86-29 mark during his career, including the program's first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the 1976 NCAA Tournament.

Elliott's greatness also extended to the classroom where he was a three-time Academic All-America selection while receiving his conference's scholar-athlete award as a senior.

After graduation, Elliott was a second round selection of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1977 NBA Draft. His professional career expanded throughout the NBA, CBA and overseas.

Detroit-native Tarence Wheeler helped lead the Sun Devils to their first 20-win season and NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade as a senior in 1990-91, scoring 25 points in 32 minutes in a memorable come-from-behind tourney victory over Rutgers.

Despite a knee injury that sidelined him for the 1989-90 season, Wheeler averaged more than 12 points and started 65 of his 70 career games over three seasons before earning his undergraduate degree in justice studies in 1991.



The induction will occur on Friday, March 10 during a ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2017 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Presented by New York Life.

The inductees will also be recognized on court during Friday night's semifinal session.

