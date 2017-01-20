Coyotes send struggling Duclair to Tucson

Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced Thursday that the Coyotes have assigned forward Anthony Duclair to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League affiliate (AHL).

"Anthony is a good young player," said Chayka. "Unfortunately, he has struggled this season. We felt this was a good time to send him to Tucson to work on a few things and hopefully regain his scoring touch. We hope to have him rejoin our team soon."

The 21-year-old Duclair has registered 3-6-9 in 41 games with the Coyotes this season and has tallied 24-36-60 in 140 career games over three seasons with the Coyotes and New York Rangers.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Pointe-Claire, Quebec was originally drafted by the Rangers in the third round (80th overall) in the 2013 Entry Draft and was acquired by the Coyotes on March 1, 2015 along with John Moore, a second round draft choice in 2015 and a first round draft choice in 2016 from the Rangers in exchange for Keith Yandle, Chris Summers and a fourth round draft choice in 2016.

Duclair will join the Roadrunners on the team’s trip to Charlotte, NC to take on the Checkers Saturday at 4 p.m. MT and Sunday at 11 a.m. MT. He will wear #12 with Tucson.

Radio pregame show starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop on flagship station 1450 KTZR.

