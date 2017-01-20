Coyotes send struggling Duclair to Tucson

Katiyana Mauga broke the Arizona record with her 88th career home run, driving in three runs in the Cats 10-7 win over #6 Oregon.
Utah swept a three-game sweep from Arizona for a second straight season.
The Salpointe Catholic girls and Canyon del Oro boys were the winners Saturday at the Southern Arizona Track and Field Championships.
Seniors Halli Amaro, Madison Witt, and McKenna Witt were honored before a 5-0 sweep of Cal.
Yasmany Tomas homered twice and David Peralta hit a team-record four doubles, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
