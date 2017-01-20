TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A body was found Thursday near the Greyhound bus station downtown. (Source: Tucson Police Department) A body was found Thursday near the Greyhound bus station downtown. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Health experts say the flu season will be one of the worst they've seen in years. (Source: Tucson News Now) Health experts say the flu season will be one of the worst they've seen in years. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Jason Lindley (Source: Oro Valley Police Department) Jason Lindley (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning! 

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

TOP STORIES

1. TPD INVESTIGATING AFTER BODY FOUND DOWNTOWN

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a suspicious death near the Greyhound bus station. http://tucsonne.ws/2iJdrGL

A man's body was found just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD.

Medical examiners are trying to figure out how he died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

2. FLU SEASON EXPECTED TO BE SEVERE

The state of Arizona is preparing for what experts say will be a major spike in flu cases. 

Over the past two years, the number of confirmed flu cases have increased significantly around the last week of January and into February, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The "flu season" is technically from early October to late January. 

Now the Centers for Disease Control is predicting this year could be even worse than before.

According to a new report from the CDC, 1,407 people have tested positive so far this flu season in Arizona.

In Pima County alone, there have been 149 confirmed cases.  

For information on flu shots and how to protect yourself, click HERE

3. ORO VALLEY POLICE OFFICER RESIGNS OVER 'SEXTING' SCANDAL

An Oro Valley Police Department officer resigned after nearly 13 years of service in November after he was accused of "sexting" on his work phone and iPad while on duty. http://tucsonne.ws/2iS7cvx

According to documents just released by OVPD, Jason Lindley quit his job on Nov. 14 before the investigation into his actions was finished.

Documents show he was placed on administrative leave with pay in October after an officer found Lindley on a social networking app called "Whisper."

OVPD spokeswoman Kara Riley says Lindley violated several department policies, including sexual activity while on duty and neglecting his job.

HAPPENING TODAY

It's Inauguration Day!

And we'll be keeping you updated all day as President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 45th president.

The ceremony kicks off at 11:30 a.m. E.T. this morning. 

You can watch it live HERE: http://bit.ly/2jdNVWj

You can follow stories about protests, Trump's plans and even slideshows of the historic day HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2k83m2l

WEATHER

It's a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY. 

Showers and mountain snow are possible throughout the day. 

It'll be windy and chilly with highs in the 50s. 

Tonight, expect heavy downpours with gusty winds and lows in the mid-40s. 

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Brush fire south of Sierra Vista contained

    UPDATE: Brush fire south of Sierra Vista contained

    Sunday, April 23 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-04-23 16:52:10 GMT

    Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

    Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

  • Reward for info on death of Tucson man goes up to $2,500

    Reward for info on death of Tucson man goes up to $2,500

    Sunday, April 23 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-04-23 05:46:55 GMT
    The reward for information that leads to an arrest is now $2,500 (Source: Tucson News Now).The reward for information that leads to an arrest is now $2,500 (Source: Tucson News Now).

    The reward for information on the death of a Tucson man who was beaten to death outside of a convenience store in 2011 has gone up from $1,000 to $2,500.

    The reward for information on the death of a Tucson man who was beaten to death outside of a convenience store in 2011 has gone up from $1,000 to $2,500, according to the local advocacy and support group Homicide Survivors, Inc.

  • Police: man shot while trying to steal car

    Police: man shot while trying to steal car

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:47:26 GMT

    Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.

    Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.

    •   
Powered by Frankly