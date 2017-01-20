TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Health experts say the flu season will be one of the worst they've seen in years. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A body was found Thursday near the Greyhound bus station downtown. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

1. TPD INVESTIGATING AFTER BODY FOUND DOWNTOWN

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a suspicious death near the Greyhound bus station. http://tucsonne.ws/2iJdrGL

A man's body was found just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD.

@Tucson_Police detectives investigating suspicious death near Congress/Greyhound bus station. Anyone w/info is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME pic.twitter.com/3kCRsSB76E — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 19, 2017

Medical examiners are trying to figure out how he died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

2. FLU SEASON EXPECTED TO BE SEVERE

The state of Arizona is preparing for what experts say will be a major spike in flu cases.

Over the past two years, the number of confirmed flu cases have increased significantly around the last week of January and into February, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

SICK DAY? @CDCgov: #flu can spread 1 day before you start feeling sick and up to 1 week after. #Arizona seeing 'high' level activity#Tucson pic.twitter.com/ROjlYOCpHi — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 19, 2017

The "flu season" is technically from early October to late January.

Now the Centers for Disease Control is predicting this year could be even worse than before.

#Flu Near You: # of cases in #Arizona expected to surge in coming weeks. 1,400+ confirmed so far this season #Tucson pic.twitter.com/xthTvwVmxS — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 19, 2017

According to a new report from the CDC, 1,407 people have tested positive so far this flu season in Arizona.

In Pima County alone, there have been 149 confirmed cases.

For information on flu shots and how to protect yourself, click HERE.

3. ORO VALLEY POLICE OFFICER RESIGNS OVER 'SEXTING' SCANDAL

An Oro Valley Police Department officer resigned after nearly 13 years of service in November after he was accused of "sexting" on his work phone and iPad while on duty. http://tucsonne.ws/2iS7cvx

According to documents just released by OVPD, Jason Lindley quit his job on Nov. 14 before the investigation into his actions was finished.

Documents show he was placed on administrative leave with pay in October after an officer found Lindley on a social networking app called "Whisper."

This is what an officer came across on a social networking app that began the investigation;this ultimately ended up being Lindley's profile pic.twitter.com/PFXbvJdVkU — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 20, 2017

OVPD spokeswoman Kara Riley says Lindley violated several department policies, including sexual activity while on duty and neglecting his job.

We're digging through these documents now. #OVPD says Lindley's work phone had 141 files, 126 of which "were sexually oriented videos." pic.twitter.com/GBvZXklgzq — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 19, 2017

It's Inauguration Day!

And we'll be keeping you updated all day as President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 45th president.

The ceremony kicks off at 11:30 a.m. E.T. this morning.

You can watch it live HERE: http://bit.ly/2jdNVWj

You can follow stories about protests, Trump's plans and even slideshows of the historic day HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2k83m2l

It's a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY.

The heaviest of the precipitation is set to move in late Friday - Saturday morning. #AZwx #Tucson pic.twitter.com/0v0raK4D5y — Kira Miner (@WxKira) January 19, 2017

Showers and mountain snow are possible throughout the day.

It'll be windy and chilly with highs in the 50s.

Tonight, expect heavy downpours with gusty winds and lows in the mid-40s.

