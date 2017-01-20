Friday, Saturday both First Alert Action Days - Tucson News Now

Friday, Saturday both First Alert Action Days

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's going to be a soggy weekend.

Friday and Saturday are both First Alert Action Days here in southern Arizona. 

Drivers should be extra cautious on their weekend commute.

On Friday, the rain will become more steady as the sun goes down, and could become heavy overnight with gusty winds and lows in the 40s.

The mountains will also see heavy snow. 

Saturday will be even more windy with highs again in the mid-50s.

Rain and mountain snow is expected in the morning, but showers will taper off in the afternoon. 

We'll see some relief from the rain on Sunday, as it will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. 

If you're headed up to Mt. Lemmon to play in the snow, make sure to drive with care. 

The Pima County Sheriff's Department recommends chains or 4X4 due to rapidly changing weather conditions. 

For the latest road conditions, call the Pima County Road Closure Hotline at (520)547-7510.

For more of your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE

