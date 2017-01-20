For students in Tucson, watching Inauguration Day is up to their teachers

Millions across the country will be tuning in Friday, Jan. 20 as President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation's 45th president.

But as Trump starts his first day in the Oval Office, most children will be in classroom.

Tucson News Now asked our viewers on Facebook if schools should be airing Inauguration Day. (Edited for spelling)

Sherry Lytle wrote: "The Donald is a loose cannon and I wouldn't allow the students in classrooms to view any of his public appearances without first screening whether or not his actions and words are acceptable. Bully behavior should not be role modeled."

Another viewer, Pam Wolfe, wrote: "It is history and should be in the classroom no matter your political opinion. As a teacher I'm supposed to teach truth and facts, not my opinions."

Tucson News Now reached out to several school districts in southern Arizona to find out what their policies are when it comes to these events.

Both the Tucson and Sunnyside Unified School Districts say teachers are allowed air the inauguration as a teaching tool in the classroom, but it's up to teachers to decide if it fits with their lesson plans and grade level.

A spokesperson for SUSD issued this statement:

“The smooth transition of the office of the President of The United States is a fundamental part of our democracy and a teachable moment at any age. There are many opportunities for learning during this time in Civics, American History, World Government and other subjects that are taught in our schools. Although there is not any specific curriculum established for use during an Inauguration, our teachers may embed current events into their lessons.”

The Amphitheater Public School District also plans to leave the decision up to the teachers.

A spokesperson for the district issued this statement:

“We’ve talked with some of our principals about having discussions with their teachers regarding using the coverage as an opportunity to witness history in action – the peaceful transition of power, which is a cornerstone of our democracy. However, it is not our intention for teachers to have their TV sets on all day. To watch the inauguration ceremony and the inaugural speech is historical, but the commentary, parade, and other events are not. It’s up to the teachers to determine the appropriateness and relevance for their students based on their teaching content area and the grade level of their students.”

In the Vail School District, some history and government classes plan to air it in the classroom and the district will stream the inauguration on “Vail TV,” so it can be available to all teachers if they choose to air it.

The Marana Unified School District did not immediately respond to request for comment.

