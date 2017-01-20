UA professor weighs in on what to expect during Trump’s presiden - Tucson News Now

UA professor weighs in on what to expect during Trump’s presidency

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As President-Elect Donald Trump takes office Jan. 20, many are wondering what to expect during the first 100 days of his presidency.

University of Arizona Associate Professor Suzanne Dovi with the School of Government and Public Policy said since Trump will be a president of many firsts, it will be difficult to predict what his first 100 days will look like.

She added because of his many firsts, it has some people fearful, which is causing a divide in the country.

She recommends that Trump work to bring the country together.

But, she said he can't do it alone.

“I think that this election or this new administration can provide...not an opportunity to be great again, but for Americans to get better together and to do that, we are going to need everyone,” she said.

Dovi said people can do this by finding reliable sources of news.

She said unreliable new sources is what further divides this nation.

Also, she said people need to be involved in their local community.

To see change in a neighborhood, some needs to start it at a local level.

Dovi added that it's normal to see disagreements between people, that what America is all about.

“Republicans and Democrats will always need each other. They will always have partisan animosity, but they shouldn’t see each other as an enemy because if we all agreed about abortion or if we all agreed about healthcare, we could have a dictator,” she said.

