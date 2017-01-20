UA professor weighs in on what to expect during Trump’s presidency

The Sawmill Fire is about 10 miles southeast of Green Valley.
The Sawmill Fire is about 10 miles southeast of Green Valley.
Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The reward for information on the death of a Tucson man who was beaten to death outside of a convenience store in 2011 has gone up from $1,000 to $2,500.
The reward for information on the death of a Tucson man who was beaten to death outside of a convenience store in 2011 has gone up from $1,000 to $2,500, according to the local advocacy and support group Homicide Survivors, Inc.
Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.
Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.
First responders rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Whetstone. The crash happened near the junction of State Route 82 and State Route 90, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. In response to an email asking for information, DPS confirmed that it was a serious crash involving a motorcycle and no other vehicles. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android ...
First responders rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Whetstone. The crash happened near the junction of State Route 82 and State Route 90, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. In response to an email asking for information, DPS confirmed that it was a serious crash involving a motorcycle and no other vehicles. Return to this story for updates as we learn them. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android ...
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.