UPDATE: Rescued cats, kittens up for free adoption

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Some of the 57 cats and kittens rescued from a home in northwest Tucson earlier this month are up for adoption, according to the Pima Animal Care Center.

PACC said there will be no cost for the adoptions and toys or treats will be provided for free.

Dozens of the rescued animals are ready for new homes.

Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Jennifer Wilcox said since their rescue, all of the cats have recovered rapidly and appear healthy.

“It’s really progressive for a county shelter to treat and save these cats, and now we need our community to please step up and help them finish their healing,” said Jose Ocaño, PACC director of operations.

PACC said anyone adopting the animals will be counseled to first keep their new cat in a separate room from any resident cats and to consult their veterinarian about the right time to introduce them.

The cats and kittens were taken from a small mobile home on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

"The conditions were not good at all - not for the animals, not for the human that was living there," Adam Ricci with PACC said at the time. "Going in there, (there was) a large amount of animal feces. Not only were there a large amount of cats, they were also hording other items as well."

Many of the cats were thin and dehydrated and several had ear infections. It is expected that several cats will also need dental work, enucleation surgery and possible tumor removals.

No charges will be filed against the elderly homeowner who recently hospitalized, according to PACC.

PACC said its team is also worked to help the owner of the cats.

"Animal hoarding has been classified as a serious mental health issue," Ricci said. "This isn't someone who was breeding animals to sell. This is someone who needs our help."

