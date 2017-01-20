TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Jan. 20-22)

Happy Friday!

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY

1. DILLINGER DAYS AT HOTEL CONGRESS

Go back in time to the 1930s at the annual Dillinger Days at Hotel Congress.

#DillingerDays is Tucson's historical tradition and an exclusive Hotel Congress event! Join us January 20th and 21st for some 1930's fun! — hotelcongress (@hotelcongress) January 15, 2017

The two-day event honors the capture of America's most notorious outlaw by the Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department with a whiskey launch, music, a gun show and even a vintage car display.

Learn all about the man who earned the title Public Enemy No. 1 while taking part in a long list of old-fashioned festivities.

Dillinger Day’s: whiskey tasting,appetizers, live music, premium cigars, era related entertainment and historic fun

Photo by Justin Lingana pic.twitter.com/kqz5VHlRjs — hotelcongress (@hotelcongress) January 13, 2017

Friday night's event is sold out, but there are still tickets available for Saturday's events, which include brunch, Dillinger reenactments and special film screenings of Public Enemies.

Buy them HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2iSR1y4

2. PARENTS NIGHT OUT AT TUCSON EVENT CENTER

Need a break from the kids? Relax and enjoy a night on the town from 6 to 10:30 p.m., all while knowing your kids are safe and having a blast!

The Tucson Event Center is hosting an evening of games, arts and crafts, jumping castles, movies and more.

Food and drinks will be provided - including pizza, nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, fruits and water.

Cost is $20 per child, and $15 for each additional sibling.

The event is for children ages 4 to 12. DETAILS: http://tucsonne.ws/2kaMfRA

3. COMEDY NIGHT AT THE SCREENING ROOM

Come thirsty, hungry and ready to laugh!

That's according to the Screening Room as they get ready for a variety comedy show, presented by the Comedy Temple.

See improv, stand up, sketch, musicals and more at two different shows!

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., with shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Tickets per show are just $5!

A photo posted by Comedy Temple (@thecomedytemple) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:23am PST

Buy them HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2j2zsig

SATURDAY

1. PUCKS FOR PAWS AT TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER

Take your four-legged best friend on a hockey date, while supporting the UA Wildcats hockey team and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona!

Purchase an additional $5 doggy ticket at the door and bring your well-behaved pup with you to the game at the Tucson Convention Center, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds from dog ticket sales will go directly to HSSA.

Join HSSA and University of Arizona Wildcats Hockey at the 2nd Annual Pucks for Paws fundraiser!



Purchase an addit… pic.twitter.com/kb9YUH4Bpc — Humane Society So AZ (@HSSAZ) January 18, 2017

There will also be prizes and a silent auction.

The Wildcats will be playing against the University of Utah. Get tickets HERE.

2. CAVE FEST AT KARTCHNER CAVERNS STATE PARK

Cave Fest kicks off Friday through Saturday at Kartchner Caverns State Park.

The park will have activities and presentations all about the science of the cave from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the cave will be open for tours.

However, all tours must be reserved in advance.

Come celebrate #Cave Fest w/ Kartchner Caverns State Park Jan. 21-22 from 10am-3pm. Park will have hour-by-hour activities! #familyfun pic.twitter.com/W921cAAPup — Arizona State Parks (@AZStateParks) January 2, 2017

If you've never been, now is a great time to explore the caves and learn something new!

Presentations include cave conservation, bats, water harvesting and more.

Big Woody's Food Truck will be on-site both days, with hot dogs, sausages and BBQ.

DETAILS: http://tucsonne.ws/2jVvBC4

3. LA ENCANTADA FINE ART FESTIVAL

It's a visual delight for all ages at the La Encantada Fine Art Festival this weekend.

From metalwork to locally-designed fashion, see some of the finest handcrafted work from Saturday through Sunday.

The festival is FREE to attend, and is hosted by SAACA, the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.

For more information, click HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2iKnBXF

SUNDAY

1. LAST CHANCE TO CHECK OUT TUCSON JAZZ FESTIVAL

This weekend is the last time to see incredible jazz performances at the Tucson Jazz Festival.

Artists will be performing at the Fox Tucson Theatre, the Rialto Theatre and Hotel Congress.

See the full lineup HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2jgHHFp

The annual event is put on each year by the nonprofit Jazz in January, and features dozens of world-class jazz acts and genres.

2. FAMILY SKATE NIGHT AT SKATE COUNTRY

Pay just $12 for up to 6 skaters at Skate Country this weekend!

Skate rentals are $3 each.

Skate Country is located at 7980 E. 22nd St.

Call (520) 298-4409 for details.

3. GET A FREE BIKE BELL

If you're one of the Many Tucsonans who love riding their bike on a gorgeous day, you may want to stop by Cañada del Oro River Park.

Pima County’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program will be handing out free bicycle bells on a first come, first-served basis.

Bike Ambassadors also will have copies of brand-new and updated May 2016 Loop maps, as well as new bike and pedestrian safety bookmarks to help people understand how to safely share the path.

Don't miss out!

Do you have better ideas for fun things to do in Tucson? Message us on Facebook, or add your own event on our website HERE: tucsonne.ws/1XLZNAC

