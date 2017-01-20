Protesters march through downtown Tucson

Marchers proceed east on West Congress Street in Tucson on Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Source: KOLD News 13)

On the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president in Washington, DC, protesters took to the streets of Tucson to have their voices heard on Friday, Jan. 20.

The march began on the sidewalk, but marchers soon spilled into the roadway in the eastbound lanes of West Congress Street downtown as they made their way to the office of Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.

Protesters began chanting "come outside" after learning only 1 person could deliver a letter to the Mayor's office. #tucson #protest pic.twitter.com/QlDkZRy0Kw — Carolyn Yaussy (@photog_cyaussy) January 20, 2017

Take a look at the protestors taking over Congress street. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/unbg26WEug — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) January 20, 2017

Protestors started the march on the sidewalk. But they have taken over the eastbound side of Congress. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/1JqwFLzKLP — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) January 20, 2017

