Protesters march through downtown Tucson

Interested in having your voice heard on the proposed Interstate 11? The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving you the chance in May, as the agency is once again looking for comments from both the public and various agencies.
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the winning messages in its popular safety message contest.
The driver died in the crash and the passenger was injured.
Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the accident happened near East 22nd Street and South Lakeshore Lane.
The woman may have been helping push a stalled vehicle when she was hit by another car.
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.
