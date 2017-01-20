Protesters march through downtown Tucson - Tucson News Now

breaking

Protesters march through downtown Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Marchers proceed east on West Congress Street in Tucson on Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Source: KOLD News 13) Marchers proceed east on West Congress Street in Tucson on Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

On the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president in Washington, DC, protesters took to the streets of Tucson to have their voices heard on Friday, Jan. 20.

The march began on the sidewalk, but marchers soon spilled into the roadway in the eastbound lanes of West Congress Street downtown as they made their way to the office of Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.

