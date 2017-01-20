Police ID body discovered downtown

A body was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 19, near the Greyhound bus terminal downtown. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Tucson police have identified the person who was discovered deceased near the Greyhound bus terminal downtown.

According to a Tucson Police Department news release, the body of 40-year-old James Michael Reinhardt was discovered by passersby in the area of 471 W. Congress Street at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

READ MORE: Body found downtown is unidentified man

Investigators determined that the body showed signs of trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The driver and vehicle involved remain unknown.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20. Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.