Police ID body discovered downtown - Tucson News Now

breaking

Police ID body discovered downtown

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
A body was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 19, near the Greyhound bus terminal downtown. (Source: Tucson Police Department) A body was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 19, near the Greyhound bus terminal downtown. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police have identified the person who was discovered deceased near the Greyhound bus terminal downtown.

According to a Tucson Police Department news release, the body of 40-year-old James Michael Reinhardt was discovered by passersby in the area of 471 W. Congress Street at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

READ MORE: Body found downtown is unidentified man

Investigators determined that the body showed signs of trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The driver and vehicle involved remain unknown.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20. Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Police: man shot while trying to steal car

    Police: man shot while trying to steal car

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:47:26 GMT

    Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.

    Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.

  • 'Person of interest' in custody in Phoenix 'Serial Street Shooter' case

    'Person of interest' in custody in Phoenix 'Serial Street Shooter' case

    Friday, April 21 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-04-21 20:32:18 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:44:27 GMT

    Multiple sources tell CBS 5 Investigates that Phoenix police have a person in custody who they are calling a "person of interest" in the Maryvale street shooter case. The person was arrested on unrelated charges this week.

    Multiple sources tell CBS 5 Investigates that Phoenix police have a person in custody who they are calling a "person of interest" in the Maryvale street shooter case. The person was arrested on unrelated charges this week.

  • Gunfire sensors credited with quick arrest in Fresno rampage

    Gunfire sensors credited with quick arrest in Fresno rampage

    Saturday, April 22 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-04-22 16:04:38 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-04-22 16:04:38 GMT
    The arrest of a gunman accused of going on a deadly rampage against white people in Fresno, California, was made with the help of technology that can detect the sound of gunfire and help police zero in on the source.
    The arrest of a gunman accused of going on a deadly rampage against white people in Fresno, California, was made with the help of technology that can detect the sound of gunfire and help police zero in on the source.
    •   
Powered by Frankly