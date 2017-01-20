Police ID body discovered downtown

Tucson police say a man was shot after trying to steal a car in the 2800 block of East Manchester Street.
Multiple sources tell CBS 5 Investigates that Phoenix police have a person in custody who they are calling a "person of interest" in the Maryvale street shooter case. The person was arrested on unrelated charges this week.
He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.
Testimony has concluded in the Steven Jones murder trial for the October 2015 shooting at Northern Arizona University. That shooting left one student dead and three others injured.
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirms the mother of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp has passed away.
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.
