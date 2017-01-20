Personas protestan en el centro de Tucson - Tucson News Now

Personas protestan en el centro de Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
(Fotografía por: Noticas KOLD 13) (Fotografía por: Noticas KOLD 13)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

El día de inauguración de Donald Trump en Washington DC, personas comenzaron a protestar en el centro de Tucson el viernes 20 de enero.

La protesta comenzó en las calles hacia el este y después caminaron al oeste de la calle Congress en el centro de Tucson. Al final las personas protestaron hasta que llegaron a la oficina de Jonathan Rothschild. 

