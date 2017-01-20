Tucson shows stark political contrast during Trump inauguration

The differing political sentiment of the Tucson community was on display as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

In Oro Valley, Trump supporters packed Dickey's Barbecue Pit to watch the inauguration live on television. They cheered loudly and rang the bar bell as he took the oath of office Friday morning, Jan. 20. The restaurant had reportedly opened its doors at 6 a.m. despite the swearing-in not happening until 10 a.m.

Supporters sat shoulder-to-shoulder in the restaurant as the new president gave a speech about his plans for the country.

One Chicago native was excited for the upcoming administration change.

"Barack Obama was my senator. This is the first time in 8 years, maybe 12, that I feel really hopeful about the country. For so many reasons," said Betsy Smith, who now lives in Marana.

Others were excited, and adamant that Donald Trump keep his campaign promises.

"It would be almost like (President George H.W.) Bush breaking his pledge to not raise taxes. You know, 'Read my lips.' When he broke that pledge, that was very disappointing to me. Well, I don't expect that to happen (with President Trump)," said Paul Grundy, a Trump supporter from Oro Valley.

But take a short drive to the University of Arizona campus, and you would have witnessed a muted scene on the campus mall.

A "teach-in" was held, organized by several university faculty members. Their focus was on civic engagement and the processes of a non-violent protest. The organizers stated in a news release that the Trump administration "threatens the rights and safety of many in our community and challenges the tenets of our democracy."

The gathering had people coming by throughout the day. Guest speakers talked about everything from the importance of activism and journalism, to immigrant rights, to fighting Islamophobia and hate speech.

Fascinating contrast on @UofA campus from #Inauguration watch party. Students, faculty, spectators have muted Teach-In event in response. pic.twitter.com/LKGrPYfXcl — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 20, 2017

The co-organizer welcomed all respectful opinions, and looked at them as teachable moments.

"If we all agreed about every partisan issue, we wouldn't need a democracy. Democracy is built on differences, and learning how to civilly disagree in ways that are consistent with our Constitutional freedoms and political and civil liberties is crucial," Suzanne Dovi said.

Dovi and her group had planned to march with spectators to downtown Tucson in a peaceful manner around 5 p.m. They canceled the public demonstration because of wet weather.

