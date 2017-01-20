Tucson on Trump's inauguration; Some oppose, some celebrate

Two men and one teen were shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Tucson Sunday night, city police said.
In a span of only 30 minutes, the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to two fatal accident near Benson Sunday night.
Multiple crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning north of Madera Canyon.
It happened in the 5600 block of East Baker Street.
Two World War II veterans who served in France received special awards today. Colonel Robert Dwan and Corporal Lawrence Strahler were given the National Order of the Legion of Honor. It's the highest French honor for military or civil service.
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.
