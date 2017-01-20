Tucson on Trump's inauguration; Some oppose, some celebrate

On Friday, Jan.20, Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. For Republicans in the Tucson area, many of which held watch parties to see Trump take the oath of office, this is the start of a new beginning.

"Yes, it was a divisive election, but you know, looking forward, we're looking to unite the country together," said treasurer for the Pima County Republican Party John Dalton at the group's inauguration celebration at the Viscount Hotel in midtown.



Many attendees have been Trump supporters from the start, and simply want more jobs, better healthcare and a secure border.



.@PIMAGOP's new chairman David Eppihimer at @realDonaldTrump's Inauguration this morning in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/LGfHdETc23 — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 20, 2017



"He really seems to be in tune with the people who wanted change and wanted to elect somebody like him," said Parralee Schneider, First Vice Chair for the Arizona Republican Party. "I think we're a lucky grouping of people now."

Meanwhile, Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva was among more than 60 house Democrats who boycotted the inauguration.

He hosted a listening session for retired Americans at his office on 6th Avenue instead, and he believes any change lies the hands of the public.

"Trump is our president formally, constitutionally," Grijalva said. "It's going to be ... how to make this conversation effective, and not get to the point where there's so much anger that you lose sight of the goal."

In Trump's inaugural address, he said now is the time for action, not talk.

He's promised a new direction for America, but also said the nation will come together under his presidency.

"At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United State of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other," Trump said. "When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice."

