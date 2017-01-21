Allonzo Trier cleared to return to court for Wildcats

The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the Arizona Wildcats in the Territorial Cup Series by one point with six events left to contend.
Sewailo Golf Club is set to host the Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships starting this week.
No. 6 Oregon hit two solo home runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat #3 Arizona 4-3 in the series finale.
Katiyana Mauga broke the Arizona record with her 88th career home run, driving in three runs in the Cats 10-7 win over #6 Oregon.
Utah swept a three-game sweep from Arizona for a second straight season.
