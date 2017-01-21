Allonzo Trier cleared to return to court for Wildcats

After 19 games on the sidelines, Arizona sophomore guard Allonzo Trier has been cleared to play for the Wildcats.

The University of Arizona on Friday said Trier passed a recent drug test and will be available to play Saturday night at UCLA.

Trier tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, according to a story first reported by ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Goodman said Trier was randomly tested in September and the school was notified of the results in October.

Goodman's story explains that Trier told the NCAA he was involved in a car accident prior to the season. He was given the drug by a family member to help deal with the injuries but was unaware the drug was banned. The NCAA believed him and he won his appeal.

Trier confirmed the news with the following statement released through the University of Arizona.

STATEMENT FROM ALLONZO TRIER

Earlier this season, I was notified that I tested positive for a trace amount of a banned performance-enhancing drug following an NCAA random test and I was shocked. I have never knowingly taken a banned substance. After finding out that I was given a banned substance by a well-intentioned, but misguided person not associated with the University after an injury, I presented this information to the NCAA. The NCAA agreed that I had no knowledge of receiving the substance and my eligibility was restored. Although I can practice and travel with the team, I am not allowed to resume playing in games until the substance completely leaves my body even at a trace amount. Unfortunately, I am unsure of when that time will be, but I hope it is soon.

I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, my attorney and the athletics department for their support during this difficult time. I will not have any further comment at this time. In addition, I have asked the athletics department to respect my privacy by not answering any questions or releasing any information beyond this statement.

