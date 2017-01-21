Man hurt in house fire northwest of Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of W. Wetmore Road (Source: Tucson News Now).

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire on the northwest side Saturday, according to Capt. Brian Keeley, a spokesman for the Northwest Fire District.

Keeley said crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of West Wetmore Road, near the Flowing Wells Library. The call went out just after 8 a.m.

Firefighters located a man inside the home and rushed him to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Keeley said the fire is out but crews are still on scene investigating.