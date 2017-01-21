Man hurt in house fire northwest of Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of a wildfire burning north of Madera Canyon.
A standoff with an armed man ended peacefully in Sierra Vista Sunday morning, city police said.
Authorities said they are looking for a man who has robbed at least five pharmacies on the east side of Tucson in less than 10 days.
University of Arizona scientists will use the National Institutes of Health grant to try to find out what's going on in our genes that makes us react so differently to valley fever.
According to police, 28-year-old Angel Valenzuela was among three people taken to the hospital after Sunday night's shooting, but he was pronounced dead before arrival.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
Milan Bolden-Morris posted pictures of the dress to her Instagram page with the caption "Yes I'm black. Yes I'm 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that is bigger than me."
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.
