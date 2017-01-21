Sheriff's deputies investigate crash involving cyclist northwest of Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department (Source: PCSD).

The cyclist was seriously hurt, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department (Source: PCSD).

Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash Saturday morning near the intersection of Flowing Wells Road and Wetmore Road, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett.

He said the a cyclist was hit and seriously hurt sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The department's Traffic Unit is investigating and the crash and drivers are urged to avoid the area.