Sheriff's deputies investigate crash involving cyclist northwest of Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash Saturday morning near the intersection of Flowing Wells Road and Wetmore Road, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett.

He said the a cyclist was hit and seriously hurt sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The department's Traffic Unit is investigating and the crash and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

