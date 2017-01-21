Pueblo Magnet High School vandalized again overnight

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of a wildfire burning north of Madera Canyon.
According to police, 28-year-old Angel Valenzuela was among three people taken to the hospital after Sunday night's shooting, but he was pronounced dead before arrival.
University of Arizona scientists will use the National Institutes of Health grant to try to find out what's going on in our genes that makes us react so differently to valley fever.
A standoff with an armed man ended peacefully in Sierra Vista Sunday morning, city police said.
Authorities said they are looking for a man who has robbed at least five pharmacies on the east side of Tucson in less than 10 days.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.
