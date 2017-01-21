Pueblo Magnet High School vandalized again overnight

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Pueblo Magnet High School was vandalized again overnight for the second time in January, said TUSD officials.

Police are investing another break-in at the school Saturday where at least two classrooms have been vandalized, said Stafanie Boe, spokeswoman for Tucson Unified School District.

She said it is unclear the damage that has been caused at this time.

Pueblo high was heavily vandalized earlier this month when vandals caused nearly $1 million worth of damage to multiple classrooms and the gymnasium. Investigators are working to see if the two incidents are related.

There is a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest, Boe said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

