Martinez & Reed battle for Super Bowl bid

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Two guys born and raised in Tucson, two linebackers, two different teams... but only one ticket to the Super Bowl. Blake Martinez and Brooks Reed will share the Georgia Dome this Sunday in the NFC Championship game as one local linebacker will get the invite to play on the sports biggest stage.

Martinez (CDO/ Santa Rita) never got to play against Reed (Sabino/ University of Arizona) during their high school days. Reed graduated high school in 09, Martinez graduated in 11'. But their first "football" meeting will be worth the wait.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney sat down with two of the men that helped pave the path to their NFL success, their high school head coaches. Jay Campos and Dusty Peace discuss the fandom they share for their former players.

