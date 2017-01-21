Martinez & Reed battle for Super Bowl bid

Brandon McCarthy gave Los Angeles a much-needed strong start, Yasmani Grandal homered in a six-run fifth inning and the Dodgers avoided being swept in three games in the desert with a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Sewailo Golf Club is set to host the Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships starting this week.
The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the Arizona Wildcats in the Territorial Cup Series by one point with six events left to contend.
No. 6 Oregon hit two solo home runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat #3 Arizona 4-3 in the series finale.
Nogales, Sonora and Tucson-bred boxer Oscar Valdez moved to 22-0 on his career with a unanimous decision over Miguel Marriaga.
