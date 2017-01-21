Tucson march and rally mirrors hundreds nationwide

What started on one street corner, in one Tucson park, quickly grew and spread. And with it, grew the adjectives to describe the moment.



“It’s motivating. Powerful,” said Shauna Anderson, one of the organizers of Sunday’s rally.



The Tucson Women’s March and Solidarity Rally mirrored the hundreds of rallies that popped up around the United States Saturday morning and afternoon. Tucson’s version had speakers standing up at the microphone at Armory Park,

with calls for civilian advocacy.

Women, men, and children were all present to hear the rallying cries of each speaker, that included Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.



At first, in their initial news release, the organizers had hoped for a crowd of around 1,700 people. But by late Saturday afternoon, an estimate from Tucson Police who helped with crowd control had the rally and march at more than 10,000 individuals.



People there listened intently, as Anderson described the ultimate message.



"That their rights are represented, and that we continue to be active in our government,” she said.

The group marched to downtown Tucson, and to the

Joel D. Valdez Library park for another rally at noon.



Each person was holding a sign more unique than the next, and each with a different subject.

Marian Chittenden watches rally outside #Tucson library: "What a view to see it in this totality. It's making my heart grow." #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/R8EbcJFhhE — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 21, 2017



According to a news release, speakers at the event include Isabel Garcia of Coalición de Derechos Humanos; State Rep. Kirsten Engel; Victoria Steele, former Democratic member of the Arizona House of Representatives and co-organizer of the newly reconvened Tucson/Southern

Arizona NOW chapter; and Melissa Garcia of Planned Parenthood.



They spoke about things like immigr ant rights, anti-racism, and women’s reproductive rights.



There were so many differing viewpoints, that it could be hard to focus on what this group was fighting for. Until you asked Sarah Maaske, a Tucson girl at the front of the pack.

“They're all the same issue. It's all human equality and human rights and basic civil liberties that every group deserves,” Maaske explained.

