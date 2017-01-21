14 Wildcats upset 3rd ranked UCLA 96-85

Freshman Kobi Simmons scored 20 points as No. 14 Arizona upset 3rd ranked UCLA Saturday 96-85 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.
Sophomore Allonzo Trier returned to the Wildcats (18-2, 7-0) lineup after being suspended for 19 games. He scored 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.
Lauri Markkanen provided 18 points for UA.
The Bruins (19-2, 6-2) were paced by Lonzo Ball’s 24 points and eight assists.
First place Arizona returns home next weekend to face the Washington schools.
Sewailo Golf Club is set to host the Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships starting this week.
The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the Arizona Wildcats in the Territorial Cup Series by one point with six events left to contend.
No. 6 Oregon hit two solo home runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat #3 Arizona 4-3 in the series finale.
Katiyana Mauga broke the Arizona record with her 88th career home run, driving in three runs in the Cats 10-7 win over #6 Oregon.
Utah swept a three-game sweep from Arizona for a second straight season.
