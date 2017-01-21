#14 Wildcats upset 3rd ranked UCLA 96-85 - Tucson News Now

#14 Wildcats upset 3rd ranked UCLA 96-85

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Freshman Kobi Simmons scored 20 points as No. 14 Arizona upset 3rd ranked UCLA Saturday 96-85 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Sophomore Allonzo Trier returned to the Wildcats (18-2, 7-0) lineup after being suspended for 19 games. He scored 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Lauri Markkanen provided 18 points for UA.

The Bruins (19-2, 6-2) were paced by Lonzo Ball’s 24 points and eight assists.

First place Arizona returns home next weekend to face the Washington schools.

