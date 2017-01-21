Ledecky-led Stanford swims past UA

Arizona swimming and diving fell to Stanford on Saturday at Hillenbrand in front of a season-high crowd of 401. The women were out-scored by first-ranked Stanford, 190-104. The men were out-dueled by No. 4 Stanford, 170-118.

The men tallied Arizona’s three victories in the meet, with sophomore Chatham Dobbs contributing two of those. Dobbs first won the 50 free with a time of 20.43, out-touching Stanford by nine-hundredths of a second. The sophomore later won the 100 fly with 48.61.

Junior Justin Wright notched Arizona’s first win of the day coming in the 200 fly. Wright came from behind to take the event with a time of 1:47.81, five-hundredths of a second faster than Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine.

For the women, freshman Hannah Cox continued her momentum from Friday into the meet against Stanford. The freshman started off the day finishing second in the 200 free (1:48.06), behind only Olympian Lia Neal.

Cox was then runner-up in the 500 free with 4:50.58, second to the event’s American-record holder, Katie Ledecky. She closed out the meet with a third-place finish in the 400 IM (4:20.19).

Cox’s Pac-12 season accolades include two victories in the meet against California on Friday, coming in the 200 free and 500 free. She has also tallied Pac-12 wins against Utah (200 free, 500 free, 200 IM), UCLA (1,000 free) and USC (500 free, 400 IM) in her first year competing collegiately.

Ledecky made it a perfect 5-for-5 for her collegiate career in the 500 free. The five-time Olympic gold medalist won by 14 seconds with a time of 4:36.97. Ledecky swam exhibition in the 400 individual medley and topped the field at 4:11.74.

Arizona swimming and diving heads to Austin, Texas for the second time this season to take on the Longhorns in a two-day, head-to-head meet. The Cats will compete on Fri. Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. MST and again on Sat. Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. MST.

