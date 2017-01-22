Deputies investigate crash involving pedestrian northwest of Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Tenants living in the south building of the Fortuna Inn and Suites just north of downtown, said they were shocked to see code violation signs.
Norma Santos' family isn't surprised to hear she was helping someone when the crash happened. This mother of three is a youth soccer coach and recently changed careers to help others.
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of a wildfire burning north of Madera Canyon.
According to police, 28-year-old Angel Valenzuela was among three people taken to the hospital after Sunday night's shooting, but he was pronounced dead before arrival.
University of Arizona scientists will use the National Institutes of Health grant to try to find out what's going on in our genes that makes us react so differently to valley fever.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
A casket floated to the surface at a cemetery in Georgetown County after severe storms hit the area and flooded some neighborhoods.
