Deputies investigate crash involving pedestrian northwest of Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The pedestrian was seriously hurt, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department (Source: Tucson News Now).

Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Orange Grove Road and La Cholla Boulevard on Sunday night.

Deputy Ryan Inglett said the pedestrian was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital. He said it appeared the pedestrian was not in a cross walk at the time of the crash.

Deputies are investigating as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Return to this story for updates as we learn them.

