UPDATE: KOLD, KMSB back on the air - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: KOLD, KMSB back on the air

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ -

KOLD News 13 and KMSB Fox 11 are back on for over-the-air viewers and subscribers to DISH Network and DirecTV.

The outage began around 11 a.m. Sunday when power was lost at our transmitter site on Mount Bigelow and the back-up generator failed to work.

We quickly dispatched a crew to the scene, but it took several hours to get to the site.

KOLD News 13 was back on at 3:30 p.m. and KMSB returned to the air at 4:10 p.m.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Sawmill Fire growing, heading to the northeast

    Sawmill Fire growing, heading to the northeast

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-04-26 04:54:37 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    There are more than a dozen fire and water trucks parked here at what is basically 'base camp' for the Sawmill Wildfire crews and evacuees.  Flames are visible to the north, just outside of Sonoita on SR 82, less than a mile from where 'base camp' is located.  

    There are more than a dozen fire and water trucks parked here at what is basically 'base camp' for the Sawmill Wildfire crews and evacuees.  Flames are visible to the north, just outside of Sonoita on SR 82, less than a mile from where 'base camp' is located.  

  • BREAKING

    SAWMILL FIRE: Forestry officials estimate 22,000 acres burned

    SAWMILL FIRE: Forestry officials estimate 22,000 acres burned

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-04-26 04:04:17 GMT

    Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23. 

    Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23. 

  • Tucson teen run over by car on east side in hit-and-run

    Tucson teen run over by car on east side in hit-and-run

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:10:35 GMT
    (Source: Facebook/ Leticia Areceli Tinoco-Freitag)(Source: Facebook/ Leticia Areceli Tinoco-Freitag)

    Juliet Freitag said she was riding her bicycle down Broadway Boulevard near Kolb Road last week when she claims a man pulled out of the parking lot near the Gaslight Theatre and struck her.

    Juliet Freitag said she was riding her bicycle down Broadway Boulevard near Kolb Road last week when she claims a man pulled out of the parking lot near the Gaslight Theatre and struck her.

    •   
Powered by Frankly