UPDATE: KOLD, KMSB back on the air

A paramedic from Tucson has died on a peace mission in war-torn Ukraine. 36-year-old Joe Stone was part of an international team monitoring the conflict between Ukrainian government troops and Russian-backed separatists.
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.
Blowing dust had closed a portion of I-10 in New Mexico earlier on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A paramedic with ties to Tucson was killed in Ukraine on Sunday, April 23, when the vehicle he was in hit a land mine.
According to a Pima Animal Care Center release people who adopt a new 'fur'ever friend that is 30 pounds or over gets to name their own adoption fee.
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
