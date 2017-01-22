UPDATE: KOLD, KMSB back on the air - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: KOLD, KMSB back on the air

By Tucson News Now Staff
KOLD News 13 and KMSB Fox 11 are back on for over-the-air viewers and subscribers to DISH Network and DirecTV.

The outage began around 11 a.m. Sunday when power was lost at our transmitter site on Mount Bigelow and the back-up generator failed to work.

We quickly dispatched a crew to the scene, but it took several hours to get to the site.

KOLD News 13 was back on at 3:30 p.m. and KMSB returned to the air at 4:10 p.m.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

