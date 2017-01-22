Police investigate early morning arson in Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The fire damaged several cars, according to police (Source: Tucson Police Department).

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a case of suspected arson on the city's southwest side.

Police and firefighters responded to a call of multiple cars on fire in the Midvale Park neighborhood just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from TPD.

Tucson Fire reported a total of 13 cars damaged.

Of those 13, eight cars were considered a total loss and five damaged by fire or heat.

The vehicles and a carport were in the 1600 block of W. Midvale Village Drive, which is near S. Midvale Park Road and W. Drexel Road.

People living nearby were escorted out of their homes, according to the TPD release.

Manny Grijalva lives in the complex and was up with his newborn baby when he looked outside.

"I’m half asleep still, I look over here and there was this big blaze of fire. I started freaking out and panicking," he said.

Grijalva rushed outside to move his own car. Luckily, it wasn't damaged by the fire or the heat.

He also shot cell phone video of the fire.

"That black charger over there, the alarm was going off and off and off," he said. "The blaze went up to the tree back here and it was just chaos."

The fire caused thousands of dollars in damages.

No arrests have been made, but detectives learned that two men in their 20s were seen riding bicycles in the area.

They were wearing plaid jackets, according to the release.

Tips can be reported anonymously through 88-Crime. A reward can be offered for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of persons who have committed felonies or other covered offenses.